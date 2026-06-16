New Hyundai i20 may get mild-hybrid and strong hybrid technology along with advanced features

New Delhi:

Hyundai is getting ready to give the i20 a shot of hybrid power. They just rolled out the fourth-generation i20 in Brazil, showing off a bunch of upgrades—new design, better tech and safety gear, and an updated platform. For now, you can only get it with a petrol engine, but word is that Hyundai wants to bring mild-hybrid and strong hybrid versions soon. That lines up with their global push for more electrified models and better fuel efficiency across the board.

48V mild-hybrid system likely

The updated i20 is likely to get a 48V mild-hybrid system, much like what you’ll already find in the Kia Stonic in Brazil. Currently, the i20 comes with a 1.0-litre turbocharged flex-fuel petrol engine—good for 115 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. The mild-hybrid setup would probably mirror the Stonic’s: a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI engine paired with a 48V battery. In the Stonic, this combo pumps out 120 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Hyundai could easily slot this same powertrain into the i20, dialling up both fuel economy and driving punch.

A strong hybrid version also possible

But they might not stop there. There’s talk of a strong hybrid (HEV) version, too. That means a full hybrid setup, letting the i20 run on a gas engine, an electric motor, or both—so you’ll get lower fuel use and cleaner emissions. Going strong hybrid would make the i20 one of the most advanced hatchbacks in its class, perfect for buyers in markets where emissions rules are getting tougher.

New K3 platform brings major improvements

One of the biggest things with this new i20 is the switch to Hyundai's latest K3 platform.

The new architecture offers several benefits, including:

Improved structural rigidity

Enhanced crash safety

Better ride comfort

Reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH)

Support for hybrid and future electrified powertrains

Over-the-air (OTA) software update capability

Hyundai is planning to use this K3 platform for future models, like upcoming hybrid versions of the Creta.

Packed with premium features

Inside, the i20 is loaded with fancy features. Key highlights include the following:

Dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and digital instrumentation

Built-in 5G connectivity

Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology

Wireless smartphone charger

Electronic parking brake

Paddle shifters

Physical climate control buttons

Over-the-air software updates

They even spruced up the steering wheel with the new quad-dot Hyundai logo.

Advanced safety and ADAS technology

On the safety front, Hyundai’s given the i20 a big boost. The car now packs a bigger set of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for better driver alertness and passenger protection. Meld that with the tough new K3 platform and more high-strength steel, and you’ve got a hatchback that feels safe and solid on the road.

New Hyundai’s vision for Indian roads

When Hyundai brings out those hybrid i20 versions, you are looking at a hatchback with great mileage that does not force you to go fully electric. Throw in the fancy tech, all those comfort features, stronger safety, and a modern hybrid setup, and the next-gen i20 is shaping up to be exactly what today’s drivers are looking for.