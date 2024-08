Updated on: August 07, 2024 18:53 IST

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024

In a major heartbreak for India, expectation of winning a gold in wrestling, Vinesh Phogat, who lodged a stunning victory in the 50kg freestyle wrestling semi-final on Tuesday, has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of the gold medal bout.