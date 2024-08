Updated on: August 10, 2024 20:32 IST

Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal in men's 57kg wrestling

Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday. The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal.