Updated on: November 20, 2021 13:16 IST

Antim The Final Truth: Is Aayush Sharma scared of trolling?

In Bollywood's most anticipated film 'Antim: The Final Truth,' Aayush Sharma will be teaming up with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is set to release on November 26. Ahead of the release, Aayush Sharma in an exclusive interview with India TV talked about social media trolling and how he handles it.