Moradabad fire: One killed, several injured in massive blaze at a hotel | VIDEO Moradabad Hotel Fire: According to officials, the deceased has been identified as 56 year old Maya. The incident, they said, also left six other people injured.

Moradabad:

A massive fire broke out in a restaurant on the ground floor of Clarks Inn Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, claiming one life, said officials on Monday. The fire led to an explosion in at least four cylinders, they said, adding that the blaze spread to other floors of the hotel as well.

The deceased has been identified as 56 year old Maya, said officials, while adding that six others were injured in the blaze. "A total of seven patients were brought here. One of them, Maya, 56 years old, was brought dead... The remaining patients are stable," Dr Junaid Asari, Emergency Medical Officer, Moradabad District Hospital told news agency ANI.

16 people were rescued

According to officials, they had received a call regarding the fire at 10 pm on Sunday, after which a couple of fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire spread to other floors, leaving several people trapped. Of them, 16 people - including four women and two children - were rescued, said the officials.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, though, and officials have launched a probe.

"There's a restaurant across from the Clarks Inn Hotel. We arrived with two fire tenders... About four gas cylinders exploded in the fire. The fire became massive," Moradabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajeev Kumar Pandey told ANI. "Some people were trapped upstairs. We rescued around 16 people, which involved four women and two children. We also rescued a dog... The cause of the fire is still unknown... About seven fire tenders have arrived. More are being called."

Two killed in explosion in Saharanpur

Meanwhile, in another incident, two labourers were killed and five others were injured following a boiler explosion at a factory in Sheikhpura Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. According to officials, the explosion took place due to "excessive pressure" in the boiler.

"Oil is extracted from tyres in this factory. On Sunday evening, a boiler in the factory exploded and two labourers died in the subsequent fire while five others sustained burn injuries," Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told news agency PTI.