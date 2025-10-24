UP minister Baby Rani Maurya's car meets with accident on Agra–Lucknow Expressway | Video UP: After the incident, local authorities promptly alerted senior police officials. The Circle Officer of Sirsaganj rushed to the scene with a heavy police presence to evaluate the situation and confirm the minister’s well-being.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya narrowly escaped an accident on Friday (October 24) when her official vehicle met with a crash near Kathphori on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway. The incident occurred around the 56-kilometre mark of the highway while the minister was en route to Lucknow for an official engagement.

According to preliminary reports, the minister’s car lost balance after hitting a divider. The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle, but thanks to the car’s safety systems and the driver’s quick response, a major tragedy was averted.

Minister safe; police and officials rush to site

Following the accident, local authorities immediately informed senior police officials. Circle Officer (CO) of Sirsaganj, along with a large police contingent, reached the spot within minutes to assess the situation and ensure the minister’s safety. The convoy was soon moved to a secure location, and road traffic was temporarily halted to facilitate police inspection and vehicle removal.

Eyewitnesses at the site said the minister’s security personnel acted swiftly, helping control the situation and keeping bystanders away from the damaged vehicle.

No injuries, investigation underway

Officials confirmed that Baby Rani Maurya escaped without injuries, though the vehicle sustained visible damage. No other vehicles or passengers were reported to be involved in the accident. Police teams are now conducting a detailed investigation to determine whether mechanical failure, speeding, or a road hazard caused the mishap.

Local authorities are also reviewing footage from expressway CCTV cameras to reconstruct the sequence of events.

(With inputs from Luvkush Sharma)