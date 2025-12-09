Microsoft chief Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, pledges USD 17.5 billion to India's 'AI first future' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced a $17.5 billion investment for India's AI-first ambitions. The investment, Microsoft's largest in Asia, will focus on infrastructure, skills and sovereign AI capabilities.

New Delhi:

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed India's growing potential in Artificial Intelligence (AI), expressing confidence in the country’s digital and technological ambitions. Nadella described the interaction as an inspiring conversation centred on India's AI opportunity and its future-ready innovation ecosystem.

Following the meeting, Nadella announced that Microsoft is committing an investment of US$17.5 billion to support India's "AI first future". He said this marks the company's largest investment ever in Asia and is aimed at strengthening India's AI-driven growth. According to Nadella, the investment will focus on developing robust digital infrastructure, enhancing skill development and building sovereign AI capabilities tailored for India's needs.

Nadella shares message on X

In a post on X, the Microsoft CEO wrote, "Thank you, PM@narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B -- our largest investment ever in Asia -- to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI first future. @PMOIndia"

Boost to India's tech ecosystem

The announcement is seen as a significant boost to India's technology ecosystem, reinforcing the country’s position as a major global hub for AI innovation, digital infrastructure and next-generation skills. The investment is expected to support large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors while strengthening India’s long-term digital sovereignty.

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, discusses investment in India, innovation and AI