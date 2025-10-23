UP: Seven injured in violent clash between two communities over dominance in Ballia A violent clash between Yadav and Bind communities in Ballia's Reoti area left seven injured on Wednesday night. Officials confirmed the dispute was linked to an ongoing power rivalry, though the situation is now under control.

Seven people were injured after a violent clash broke out between members of the Yadav and Bind communities over an alleged dominance dispute in Ballia's Reoti village, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, the confrontation took place on Wednesday night when both groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, turning the local dispute into a full-blown brawl. The injured have been identified as Sunil Yadav and Kamlesh Yadav from one side, and Dhananjay, Lal Babu Prasad, Kapil Dev, Ravindra and Mantu Bind from the other. All seven were initially rushed to a nearby government hospital. However, four of them were later referred to the district hospital for advanced medical care, police said.

Following complaints from both sides, two separate FIRs have been registered. Based on a complaint lodged by Sunil Yadav, the first FIR was registered naming eight accused and several unidentified persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

Cross FIRs registered from both sides

Another FIR was registered, naming 14 accused along with some unidentified individuals, following a complaint by Manoj Kumar Prasad, Qureshi added. Police have arrested five accused and detained five others for questioning. The DSP noted that the clash originated from a long-standing rivalry and local power struggle between the two groups, adding that the situation in the village is under control.

Five injured in clash over past dispute in Muzaffarnagar

In a separate incident, five persons were seriously injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a past dispute at a village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. According to Ratenpuri SHO Rakesh Kumar, the altercation began after two men -- Arvind and Vir Singh -- confronted each other, which soon escalated into a violent clash. "Wooden sticks and sharp-edged weapons were used by the two groups before police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," the SHO said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

