Expressways to get special facility at every 100 kms: UP CM Yogi's big announcement Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also approved additional posts in the State Fire Training College to improve training and research quality.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that small fire stations will be set up every 100 kilometers along expressways to ensure quick response in case of accidents. During a review meeting of the Fire Services Department on Thursday, CM Yogi said that the fire service should not be limited to extinguishing fires only. He said that it must evolve into an integrated unit for disaster management, rescue operations, and emergency services.

He also directed the formation of specialised units in each region to handle chemical, biological, radiological accidents, and emergencies in super high-rise buildings. The Chief Minister instructed officials to equip the fire service with modern tools and well-trained personnel. Considering the rapid industrial growth, urbanization, and increasing population, he said the department must become stronger, more modern, and sensitive to public safety needs.

New posts created to boost efficiency

The meeting also discussed the creation of new positions within the department. CM Yogi ordered the establishment of a dedicated accounts cadre in every district to ensure administrative efficiency and financial transparency. He also approved additional posts in the State Fire Training College to improve training and research quality.

Following his directions, 98 gazetted and about 922 non-gazetted posts will be created, enhancing the department’s operational strength.

Fire units already deployed at key airports

Officials informed the Chief Minister that new operational fire units have already been deployed at airports in Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Sonbhadra.