UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Govardhan Puja: 'Symbol of India's agrarian economy' Noting that Uttar Pradesh has around 16 lakh cattle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government has launched three schemes to help such farmers and their families.

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of the Govardhan Puja and said that celebrating this festival is a symbol of India's agrarian economy. Adityanath, who was in Gorakhpur on this occasion, also said that Govardhan Puja symbolises the importance of cows and their progeny in an agricultural country like India.

"I am fortunate to have the opportunity to worship cows and serve them here this morning," Adityanath told news agency ANI. "The Indian cattle have been the foundation of India's prosperity."

"Even today, under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, innovative programmes to produce bio-compost and ethanol from cow dung have been launched in the country under the Govardhan Yojana, playing a major role in the conservation and promotion of cattle," he added.

Noting that Uttar Pradesh has around 16 lakh cattle, Adityanath said his government has launched three schemes to help such farmers and their families. The first scheme is for destitute cow shelter, he said, adding that the government provides Rs 1,500 per month for each cow at the government level under this scheme.

Similarly, the government has launched the Sahbhagita scheme, under which four cattle will be provided to a farmer who decides to join the programme for the protection and conservation of the bovines. "Every month, we give him Rs 1,500 per cow, meaning that if he has four cattle, that family can easily receive Rs 6,000 monthly from the government," he said.

The third scheme, he said, is for malnourished families. "Malnourished mothers and families with children get cows abandoned at destitute cow shelters. They also serve cows, milk the cows, and are given Rs 1,500 a month under this scheme," he said, adding that this scheme has helped a lot of families.

"The farmer, the food provider, has moved towards prosperity, and the Govardhan Scheme, which is being implemented in the state under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, has launched innovative programs to produce compressed biogas and ethanol, through which farmers are receiving the price of cow dung," Adityanath said.