UP: CM Yogi conducts review meeting ahead of Diwali, asks intelligence and police to remain alert

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of the state's law and order and preparations for upcoming festivals via video conferencing. He directed officials to promote the spirit of 'Swadeshi Diwali' this year, emphasising that all purchases during the festival season should be of indigenous products.

He emphasised that events like Ayodhya’s Deepotsav and Kashi’s Dev Deepawali have become national symbols. With lakhs of devotees and tourists attending, traffic, security and management must be of the highest priority. He stressed that these sacred moments must remain uninterrupted.

CM Yogi’s zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social elements

CM Yogi warned that anti-social elements may try to disrupt the festive atmosphere. Intelligence units must remain active and police forces should stay on high alert. A zero-tolerance policy should be enforced against those disturbing peace and harmony.

Idol immersion to be done in ponds

To protect river sanctity, the CM directed that idol immersion on Diwali be done in ponds instead of rivers. Firecracker shops and storage must be located away from populated areas, with proper licensing and NOC issued on time. Fire tenders should be deployed where fireworks are sold and environmentally harmful firecrackers must be strictly banned.

CM Yogi’s instructions on food safety

He also laid emphasis on food safety and instructed FSDA and district administrations to intensify checks on milk, khoya, sweets and other items while ensuring no harassment of traders. He said offenders must face immediate action.

UP CM stresses on strict social media monitoring

The CM also stressed monitoring social media for provocative content and urged heightened alertness after Friday prayers. Security and dignity of women remain top priority.

Swadeshi fairs will be organized in every district from October 10 to promote indigenous products. Cleanliness drives, uninterrupted power supply, and decorative lighting in towns and cities were also directed to enhance the festive atmosphere.