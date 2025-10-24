Lucknow: Massive fire erupts in three-storey house in Aliganj | Video Lucknow fire: Several fire engines from nearby stations were swiftly dispatched after police and local residents reported the incident. Firefighters worked tirelessly for hours to contain the rapidly spreading flames.

Lucknow:

A major fire broke out on Friday (October 24) in a three-storey residential building located in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. The flames quickly spread to nearby structures, including an attached garage where various items were seen burning intensely. Eyewitnesses reported thick plumes of smoke rising from the site as panic gripped the neighborhood.

Firefighting operations launched

Multiple fire tenders from different fire stations were immediately rushed to the scene after police and residents alerted authorities. Fire brigade teams battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. By late evening, officials confirmed that the flames had been doused, and cooling operations were still underway to prevent any possible re-ignition.

Damage assessment and safety measures

Preliminary reports suggest that two floors of the building were severely affected by the fire, though the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Fire department officials are now assessing the structural stability of the building and examining whether an electrical short circuit or flammable material in the garage triggered the blaze. Local authorities have urged nearby residents to remain cautious and avoid entering the affected area until safety clearance is issued.