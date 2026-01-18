27-year-old software engineer dies after car plunges into 20-foot water-filled pit in Noida According to the officials, preliminary investigation suggested that fog and overspeeding may have led to the accident, following which the car crossed a drain and fell into the pit.

Noida:

A 27-year-old software engineer was killed after his speeding car broke through a drain wall and plunged into a waterlogged basement of an under-construction building in the Knowledge Park police station area in Sector 150 of Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, following which a search operation was launched. The car went out of control, crossed the drainage boundary wall, and fell into a nearly 20-feet-deep pit dug for a mall basement. The pit was filled with water, making rescue operations difficult. The body was recovered later in the morning with the help of teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police.

Police at the Knowledge Park police station said they received information at around 12.15 am that a car had plunged into a pit near Sector 150.

Fog and overspeeding may have led to the accident

The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society in Sector 150. He was working as a software engineer with a reputed company in Gurugram and was returning home from work at the time of the incident, police said.

"The search operation was carried out with the help of the NDRF, SDRF, fire department and local police. The body was recovered at around 4 am on Saturday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay told news agency PTI.

Preliminary investigation suggests that fog and overspeeding may have led to the accident, following which the car crossed the drain and fell into the pit. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Locals protest

Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest against the Noida Authority, alleging negligence. They claimed that similar accidents had occurred earlier and that repeated requests for proper barricading and reflectors near the drain were ignored.

"Residents had demanded barricades and reflectors at the spot, but no action was taken," a protester alleged.

