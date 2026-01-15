Greater Noida: Residents of Alpha 2 fall sick due to contaminated water; second incident in a week Residents have shared videos and photographs on social media showing visibly discoloured water flowing from pipelines inside their homes. The images have added to public concern and prompted demands for immediate action by the authorities.

Residents of Greater Noida’s Alpha 2 Sector have raised serious concerns after many people reported falling sick, allegedly due to contaminated water being supplied to their homes. Over the past week, several families have complained of vomiting, stomach pain and other health problems, which they believe are linked to the poor quality of water.

The issue comes nearly a week after a similar situation arose in the nearby Delta 1 sector, where residents had reported illness and blamed a contaminated water supply.

On Thursday, people living in Alpha 1 sector also reported that dark and dirty water was coming out of household taps. Many families said they were forced to stop using the water for drinking and cooking due to its foul smell and unusual colour.

Residents have shared videos and photographs on social media showing visibly discoloured water flowing from pipelines inside their homes. The images have added to public concern and prompted demands for immediate action by the authorities.

Subhash Bhati, president of the Alpha 2 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said a medical team visited four to five houses in the sector on Thursday. According to him, several residents were found to be unwell during the inspection, strengthening fears that the water supply may be unsafe.

"Earlier, a medical camp was organised in the sector in which around 70 people were found suffering from illnesses linked to contaminated water supplied through taps," Bhati told PTI.

Damaged pipes causing sewage to mix with water, says RWA chief

According to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), the sector is home to nearly 30,000 to 35,000 people. Bhati claimed that old and damaged water pipelines were causing sewage to mix with the drinking water, leading to serious contamination. He added that officials have assured the RWA that another medical camp will be organised for residents on Friday.