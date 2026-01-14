UP: Massive fire engulfs tents at Prayagraj Magh Mela; second such incident in two days Two tents were completely burned in the incident. However, there are no reports of any casualties in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Prayagraj:

A massive fire erupted in Sector 4 at Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The blaze broke out in a tent at Sangam Lower. As many as eight fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Two tents were completely burned in the incident. However, there are no reports of any casualties in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This marks the second fire in the area, following a similar incident in Sector 5 on Tuesday. The blaze occurred at the Narayan Shukla Dham camp in Sector 5, with flames visible from a considerable distance. Five fire brigade vehicles responded, and after sustained efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Initial reports indicate that a short circuit might have caused the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported on Tuesday as well.

Millions participate in sacred dip in Prayagraj

Prayagraj witnessed a massive gathering of devotees at the Sangam as they took a holy dip to mark the festival of Makar Sankranti. The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers saw large crowds and an atmosphere charged with spiritual devotion.

During the ongoing Magh Mela, authorities have introduced a new digital initiative to improve the experience of pilgrims. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a “Mela Seva” app at the Mela Authority office auditorium. The app allows devotees to scan QR codes and directly submit their complaints or suggestions to the administration, aiming to make the mela more organised and convenient.

Security has been heightened across the city in view of heavy influx of the people.