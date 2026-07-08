SIT finds SOPs were ignored, lapses allowed theft to continue in Ram Temple

New Delhi:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has found that several Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing the donation counting process were allegedly ignored, creating gaps that were exploited over an extended period.

The findings are part of the SIT's preliminary report, which states that the alleged theft was not an isolated incident but continued systematically due to weak supervision and failure to follow established procedures.

SOPs were designed to ensure transparency

The SOP, jointly prepared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the State Bank of India (SBI), lays down detailed guidelines for the collection, counting and deposit of donations.

According to the document, money collected from donation boxes should be deposited into the bank at regular intervals to avoid unnecessary cash accumulation. It also mandates transparent counting procedures, periodic inspection of currency-counting machines, proper maintenance of records and monthly rotation of SBI officials involved in the counting process.

The SIT report states that these safeguards were allegedly not implemented.

Trust and SBI had shared responsibilities

Under the SOP, the Trust was responsible for supervising the counting process, verifying records and ensuring transparency. It was also required to sign cash deposit slips, registers and other documents confirming transactions.

The Trust was further tasked with providing suitable working conditions for employees involved in counting donations. Meanwhile, the SOP assigned joint responsibilities to the Trust and SBI, including opening donation boxes daily in the presence of designated officials, maintaining records of the entire process and jointly operating the counting room.

Strict security measures were also part of SOP

The SOP also included detailed security protocols for the counting hall. Staff entering the room were not allowed to wear jewellery or valuables, while security checks at entry and exit points were mandatory. Proper maintenance of the visitor register was also required.

The counting process itself required donations to be separated, counted systematically and matched accurately. Damaged currency notes were to be kept separately, coins counted using machines, and donated valuables securely stored after being handed over to Trust officials.

The guidelines also prohibited food, tobacco products and smoking inside the counting room.

SIT finds repeated lapses during investigation

According to the SIT, CCTV footage from a 45-day period showed repeated violations of these procedures. Investigators alleged that the accused took advantage of weak monitoring and inadequate checks on cash movement inside the counting hall.

The report states that theft allegedly occurred on at least 70 occasions during this period. It also mentions the recovery of around ₹78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation and another Rs 2.25 lakh from a bathroom attached to the counting room.

Probe continues as trust announces changes

The preliminary report also raised questions over the implementation of the SOP under trustee Dr Anil Mishra, who had been assigned responsibility for overseeing the donation counting process. The report alleges that mandatory procedures were not followed during his tenure.

The findings came shortly after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra. The Trust has constituted a three-member committee to identify a new Chief Executive Officer and will discuss the SIT's final report, expected later this month, at its next meeting on July 22.

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