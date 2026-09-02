BJP MLA and former UP minister Anil Sharma passes away, CM Yogi expresses grief

Bulandshahr:

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Sharma passed away on Wednesday (September 2). He had been battling cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Delhi. The MLA's last rites will be performed on Thursday in his ancestral village.

CM Yogi expresses grief

After receiving the news of Sharma's death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to his son, Kush Sharma, over the phone and offered his condolences. The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the MLA's death and paid tribute to him on social media.

CM Yogi Adityanath described the death of Sharma as deeply saddening. He prayed to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear the immense loss.

During his conversation with Kush Sharma, the Chief Minister offered his condolences and asked him to immediately inform the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of any problems requiring assistance.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "The demise of former Uttar Pradesh minister of state and MLA from the Shikarpur Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr, Anil Sharma, is deeply saddening. I pay my humble tributes to him. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti.

Anil Sharma's political journey

63-year-old Anil Sharma was a native of Surajawali village in the Shikarpur area and an MLA from the Shikarpur Assembly constituency.

He began his political career as a village head (pradhan). In 1989, he was elected unopposed as the pradhan of his native village, Surjawali, and later served a second consecutive term.

In 2002, Sharma was elected MLA for the first time from the Khurja Assembly constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. He retained the seat in the 2007 Assembly elections, winning for the second consecutive time, again contesting on a BSP ticket.

In 2012, he contested the Shikarpur Assembly seat on a BSP ticket but lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Mukesh Sharma.

He later joined the BJP and was elected MLA from Shikarpur on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in 2017. During the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government, Sharma served as the Minister of State for Forest and Environment from 2017-22.

He retained the Shikarpur seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The news of Anil Sharma's passing has caused grief among BJP workers, his supporters, and the local population. A large number of people have taken to social media to mourn his death and pay their tributes.

(Report: Varun Sharma)

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