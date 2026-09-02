Yogi Adityanath's big move on swine flu as free H1N1 testing ordered at all govt health facilities in state

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed that testing for swine flu, also known as Influenza A (H1N1), be provided free of cost at all government healthcare centres across the state. The Chief Minister also ordered authorities to strengthen surveillance, testing and treatment arrangements in districts reporting a higher number of cases. The directions came during a review meeting on the situation surrounding Influenza A and seasonal influenza in Uttar Pradesh.

H1N1 tests to be free at government health centres

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that people should not have to pay for H1N1 testing at government health facilities. He also instructed private healthcare institutions to strictly adhere to the prescribed testing charges and ensure that patients are not asked to pay more than the fixed fee for H1N1 tests. The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected cases can be identified and tested without financial barriers, particularly in areas where influenza cases are being reported in greater numbers.

Separate ICU wards for serious H1N1 patients

The Chief Minister directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of medicines, testing facilities and isolation arrangements for patients suspected of having H1N1. He also ordered healthcare authorities to prepare separate ICU wards for patients whose condition becomes serious and requires intensive medical care. The government has also been asked to ensure that healthcare facilities remain adequately prepared to deal with any increase in influenza cases.

Detailed guidelines and tele-consultation services

Yogi Adityanath directed officials to issue comprehensive guidelines covering the prevention and treatment of H1N1. He also stressed the need to make tele-consultation services more effective so that patients can access medical advice when required. The initiative is expected to help people receive timely guidance while also reducing unnecessary pressure on hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Screening to be intensified with help of health workers

The Chief Minister ordered authorities to speed up screening for suspected H1N1 cases with the assistance of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers and other healthcare personnel. The frontline health workers will play an important role in identifying people with suspected symptoms and ensuring that those who require medical attention are referred for appropriate care. The focus on early identification is aimed at strengthening surveillance and ensuring that potentially serious cases are not missed.

Government asks people not to panic over H1N1

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that accurate and necessary information about H1N1 reaches the public. People should be made aware of the precautions they need to take to reduce the risk of infection and the circumstances in which they should seek medical advice.

The Chief Minister stressed that misinformation, rumours and unnecessary fear should not be allowed to spread among the public. The emphasis on public awareness is particularly important during the seasonal influenza period, when timely information can help people understand symptoms, follow preventive measures and seek medical assistance when necessary.

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