FSDA cracks down on fake drug supply business from Saharanpur to Lucknow, FIR registered

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration’s (FSDA) crackdown on fake drugs on Wednesday uncovered a link of fake drug supply network from Saharanpur to Lucknow. A major operation was conducted in Nagal area of ​​Saharanpur on the basis of information received during interrogation of Ejaz after he came under FSDA action in connection with supply of fake drugs in Lucknow.

During the operation in Saharanpur, the entire setup related to packing of drugs was found. A large quantity of packing materials including stripping machines, batch stereos, dye punches and printed aluminum foil were recovered from the basement.

In another operation in Lucknow, two batches of Levera-500 were found 'not genuine in nature' in a check of purchase and sale records, invoices and ledgers of drugs and in a state laboratory test. An FIR has been registered in the case and further action is being taken.

Ejaz's interrogation reveals Saharanpur connection

Ejaz, a resident of Saharanpur, is also named in the FIR registered at Lucknow's Aminabad police station. He is accused of being involved in the supply of cheap/counterfeit drugs. Recently, Lucknow SOG and police had arrested Ejaz in Lucknow in the same case.

During questioning, he emerged as the main link in the entire network. According to the investigation, Ejaz arranged drugs and packing materials from different locations in the network and delivered them to the respective locations. On the basis of information received after questioning him in Lucknow, the investigation into the Saharanpur connection was further conducted and action was taken in Nagal area.

Fake drug packing found in Saharanpur

Saharanpur village and Nagal police station during the operation of FSDA in a house related to the packing of medicines were found. In the room were found corrugated boxes of 41 lupins and two Macleods. Stripping machines, printed aluminum foil of Diffcort-6, batch stereos and various die-punches were found in the basement beneath them. Vinod told interrogation that drugs were packed in the basement.

Huge amount of materials including 32.555 kg of drug strips seized

About 32.555 kg of strips, 973 printed cartons of Difcort-6, 472 printed cartons of Rosuvas F-10, about 6.950 kg of yellow pills and 4.900 kg of white pills were recovered in the operation. Besides, printed aluminum foil of Rosuvas F-10 and Defcort-6 and about 6.370 kg of plain aluminum foil were also recovered.

The FIR, registered in Saharanpur, names Vineet Kumar, Pratish Kumar, Prem Malik, Ishtar Bhai, Rahman, Amit Sen, Ejaz and Ubair as being involved in illegal fake drug trade. The FIR prima facie states that it was operated as an organised syndicate.

According to Vineet's statement, Ishtaqar, Rahman and Amit San provided materials like tablets, printed and plain aluminum foil, printed cartons and batch stereos. After packing, the finished strips were taken away by Ishtaqar, Rahman, Amit San, Ejaz and Ubair.

Role of people connected to Roorkee under investigation

During interrogation, Vineet informed that he worked for Prizark Healthcare and Radiant Printo Pack in Roorkee. His statement also mentions certain other people and locations, including V-Bros Lifesciences. Investigators are examining the role of these links. The FSDA team recorded the recovered material on Form-16 and sealed it in 15 sacks. The heavy stripping machine was sealed off in the room and basement. The entire proceedings were video recorded and Vineet's statement was also videographed. Samples of four drugs were taken for testing and analysis.

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