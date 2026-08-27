Two pilots killed after training aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Kanpur:

A training aircraft crashed near Nattha Purwa village along the Ganga in Kanpur on Thursday afternoon, killing one pilot and leaving another seriously injured.

According to preliminary information, the twin-engine training aircraft had two pilots on board when it crashed during the flight. The aircraft reportedly exploded with a loud bang before losing control and crashing to the ground near the village. The impact caused panic among nearby residents, who rushed out of their homes after hearing the sound.

Both pilots in crash

One of the pilots died at the spot, while the second was pulled out of the wreckage in a critical condition and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Following information from local residents, police and administrative teams reached the crash site and began rescue and relief operations.

Wreckage scattered at crash site

Smoke and debris were reported at the site following the crash. A large number of villagers gathered in the area after the incident, prompting police to cordon off the crash site and prevent people from approaching the wreckage.

Police and administrative officials have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the crash, including reports of a loud explosion during the flight and the possibility of a technical malfunction.

Further details about the aircraft, the pilots' identities, and the exact cause of the crash are awaited. Authorities are expected to provide more information as the investigation progresses.

IndiGo flight gets bomb threat

In another incident, a bomb threat letter was reportedly found on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru on Wednesday, prompting security agencies to conduct precautionary checks of the aircraft, sources said.

The threat was allegedly written on a piece of tissue paper and was discovered during the final leg of the flight. The aircraft, operating as 6E231, landed safely in Bengaluru after the note was found.

Following the discovery, security agencies initiated necessary safety protocols and conducted checks of the aircraft to determine whether there was any genuine threat.

Authorities are also investigating the circumstances in which the note was found and attempting to establish who wrote it. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Reported by Anurag Srivastav

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IndiGo Lucknow-Bengaluru flight gets bomb threat, note found on tissue paper; searches underway