How a Kanpur-based fake degree racket operated for 13 years across India, UK, Canada and Saudi Arabia

Kanpur:

A major international fake degree racket that allegedly operated for more than 13 years has been busted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, with police arresting 10 people, including the alleged mastermind behind the operation.

Investigators said the gang used advanced printing and graphic design technology to manufacture counterfeit university degrees, mark sheets and other academic documents that closely resembled genuine certificates issued by reputed institutions.

Graphic designer identified as mastermind

According to police, the racket was headed by 32-year-old Ziaul Hasan, also known as Sameer and Atif, a graphic design expert who allegedly managed the network using a London-based mobile number.

Hasan had been preparing to permanently settle in the United Kingdom when he was arrested during the operation, police said.

Modus operandi

Police said the group ran what they described as an "international factory" for forged educational documents. Using sophisticated printing equipment and digital tools, the accused allegedly produced fake degrees, mark sheets, transcripts, migration certificates and provisional certificates that were nearly identical to authentic documents.

The forged certificates were reportedly sold to clients in India as well as overseas, including in Saudi Arabia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Racket operated for 13 years

Investigators believe the operation had been functioning for nearly 13 years and generated substantial illegal earnings through the sale of forged academic credentials.

During raids, police discovered a modern printing setup capable of producing high-quality counterfeit documents that could be difficult to distinguish from genuine certificates.

The crackdown was carried out jointly by the Beconganj Police Station, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Cyber Cell in Kanpur. Besides Hasan, those arrested include Nooruddin, Hasan Asif and Aamir Ahmad, among others. A total of 10 people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Police said they seized 62 forged mark sheets and a large number of fake educational documents, including semester mark sheets, degrees, provisional certificates, migration certificates, transcripts and PhD-related documents prepared in the names of students.

Authorities also recovered laptops, computers, colour printers, hard drives and Wi-Fi routers allegedly used in the forgery operation.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify clients who purchased the forged documents and to determine the full extent of the network's operations in India and abroad. Digital evidence seized during the raids is also being examined to uncover additional links and possible beneficiaries of the racket.