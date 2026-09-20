Allahabad High Court directs UP Police to protect interfaith same-sex couple in live-in relationship

Allahabad:

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure the safety of an interfaith same-sex couple in a live-in relationship, observing that the absence of marital recognition does not give anyone the right to threaten the dignity or physical safety of adult citizens.

Justice Gautam Chowdhary passed the order on September 14 after the court interacted with the two women and found that both were adults and had chosen to live together voluntarily, without pressure, fear or undue influence.

Court directs police to provide protection

The court said the couple has the freedom to live together peacefully without interference from their family members or any other person. It directed that if any obstacle is created in their live-in relationship, the police must immediately provide them security after verifying that both women are adults and are living together voluntarily.

The couple's counsel told the court that the two women faced threats to their lives from their family members and therefore required immediate police protection. The court, after interacting with the couple, found that they had made the decision to live together of their own free will.

State argues same-sex relationships are not accepted

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the state government argued that same-sex relationships affect the "natural and traditional framework of society" and were not accepted. The court, however, focused on the couple's status as adult citizens and their voluntary decision to live together.

It observed that family members, relatives or any other section of society have no legal right to interfere with their physical liberty.

Court cites fundamental right to live together

Considering the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the High Court said that being in a live-in relationship is a fundamental right of two adult citizens who choose to live together. The court further observed that the lack of marital recognition does not give anyone the liberty to attack the dignity and physical safety of adult citizens.

The judgment also emphasised that the State has a constitutional obligation to protect the life and liberty of citizens. The court noted that the absence of a marriage between two people does not by itself take away their fundamental right to protection of life and liberty.

Couple sought protection amid family threats

The petition was filed after the two women alleged that their families posed a threat to their safety because of their relationship. The court examined their position and found that both were adults and capable of understanding their own well-being. It concluded that their decision to live together was based on free consent.

The police protection direction will apply if the couple faces any obstruction to their live-in relationship, subject to verification of their adulthood and voluntary cohabitation. The September 14 order thus directs the authorities to protect the couple's physical safety and liberty while making clear that family members or others cannot lawfully interfere with their decision to live together.

(With inputs from PTI)

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