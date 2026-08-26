IndiGo Lucknow-Bengaluru flight gets bomb threat, note found on tissue paper; searches underway

Bengaluru:

A bomb threat letter was reportedly found on an IndiGo Lucknow-to-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, prompting security agencies to carry out necessary safety checks on the aircraft, sources said.

The threat was allegedly written on a piece of tissue paper and was discovered during the last leg of the flight. The aircraft, operating as 6E231, landed safely in Bengaluru following the discovery.

Security checks underway

Following the incident, security agencies initiated precautionary measures and carried out checks of the aircraft to determine whether there was any genuine threat.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the note and the identity of the person responsible for writing it are yet to be established. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

IndiGo flight delayed by 3 hours due technical snag

On August 20, a Delhi-Mangaluru IndiGo flight was delayed by nearly three hours after the pilot detected a technical snag in the aircraft during taxiing and decided to return it to the bay as a precautionary measure.

Flight 6E6456 was scheduled to depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:30 pm. According to flight tracking data, the aircraft eventually departed for Mangaluru at 8:28 pm after the airline arranged a replacement aircraft.

The flight had already been delayed by around 20 minutes when the aircraft began taxiing. However, after moving slowly for around 8-10 minutes, it stopped and returned to the bay.

"We are flying from Delhi to Mangalore. It was a 5.30 (pm) flight, and they said it was delayed by 20 minutes. Then they moved the aircraft after 5.50 pm, but it stopped after 8-10 minutes of slow taxiing," a passenger on board said.

The passenger said the pilot informed travellers that the aircraft was returning to the bay due to a technical issue. After the aircraft returned, engineers inspected it for several minutes before the crew asked passengers to disembark and informed them that an alternative aircraft was being arranged.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that a technical snag was detected during taxiing on flight 6E6456 on August 20.

"A technical snag was detected during taxiing on the aircraft operating IndiGo flight 6E6456 from Delhi to Mangaluru on 20 August 2026. Following standard operating procedure and in the interest of safety, the pilots returned the aircraft to the bay and the relevant authorities were informed."

The airline said the aircraft would undergo the necessary checks and maintenance before returning to service. "In the meantime, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for the customers to complete the journey," it added.

Recent flight safety concerns

The incident comes days after a Kolkata-Chennai flight reportedly made an emergency landing at Chennai airport following an engine failure.

While the Delhi-Mangaluru flight landed safely after operating with a replacement aircraft, the incident resulted in a significant delay for passengers and prompted precautionary technical checks of the affected aircraft.

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