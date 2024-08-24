Noida hit and run case: Traffic inspector run over during inspection, admitted in critical condition

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Traffic inspector run over during inspection

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, an attempt was made to crush a traffic sub-inspector in Noida. According to reports, the traffic sub-inspector was on duty at Rajnigandha intersection when information about a suspicious vehicle was received. When the inspector tried to stop the car (XUV 500), it tried to run away at high speed.

In the incident, the traffic sub-inspector was seriously injured and admitted to TSI Hospital.

According to reports, when Jai Prakash Singh chased the car by taking a lift from a scooty, the XUV 500 hit the two-wheeler and it tried to run away by trampling the TSI. The driver then left the car and ran away from the spot. A case was registered on the complaint of TSI and the vehicle was seized.