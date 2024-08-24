Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Noida hit and run case: Traffic inspector run over during inspection, admitted in critical condition

Noida hit and run case: Traffic inspector run over during inspection, admitted in critical condition

Noida hit and run case: In the incident, the traffic sub-inspector was seriously injured and admitted to TSI Hospital.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Noida Updated on: August 24, 2024 10:53 IST
Traffic inspector run over during inspection
Image Source : INDIA TV Traffic inspector run over during inspection

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, an attempt was made to crush a traffic sub-inspector in Noida. According to reports, the traffic sub-inspector was on duty at Rajnigandha intersection when information about a suspicious vehicle was received. When the inspector tried to stop the car (XUV 500), it tried to run away at high speed.

In the incident, the traffic sub-inspector was seriously injured and admitted to TSI Hospital. 

According to reports, when Jai Prakash Singh chased the car by taking a lift from a scooty, the XUV 500 hit the two-wheeler and it tried to run away by trampling the TSI. The driver then left the car and ran away from the spot. A case was registered on the complaint of TSI and the vehicle was seized. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement