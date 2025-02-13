Noida Expressway new rules: Vehicle breakdown fine up to Rs 20,000 | Check new speed limits

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road near Delhi-Noida border.

The Noida Traffic Police recently made a decision to apply heavy penalties on commercial vehicles that breakdown and block traffic on the Noida Expressway. With roughly 8 to 10 lakh vehicles utilising the expressway daily, traffic congestion has become a serious problem. The newer policies intend to minimise disruptions, traffic, and other obstacles on the busy corridor joining Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and the Yamuna Expressway.

Enforcement of fines for vehicle breakdowns

Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act stipulates that commercial vehicles causing blockage due to breakdowns will pay fines between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the authorities are now empowered to impose penalties and suspend the offending vehicle for disruption of law and order traffic.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, Depuy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), made it clear that this rule applies only to commercial vehicles at the moment—buses, trucks, DCMs, an overloaded vans, etc., but it will be expanded on to public vehicles soon.

"The aim is to raise awareness among vehicle owners to ensure proper maintenance and prevent unnecessary traffic jams," DCP Yadav told PTI.

Strict implementation: Over 200 challans issued

The Noida Traffic Police has already begun enforcing the new rules.

In the past seven days, 22 vehicles were seized for breakdowns.

Around 210 vehicles were issued challans for obstructing traffic.

Recent speed limit reductions on expressways

The implementation of these fines comes just two months after officials revised speed limits on major expressways in the region.

New speed limits on Yamuna Expressway:

Light vehicles : Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h

New speed limits on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway:

Light vehicles : Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h

These restrictions will remain in effect until February 15, 2025, covering the peak winter months, when road conditions are often hazardous.

With stricter enforcement and penalties, authorities aim to improve traffic discipline and enhance road safety on one of the busiest expressways in the Delhi-NCR region.

Also read | Bengaluru airport issues advisory for passengers due to Aero India Show, check alternate routes