Bengaluru airport issues advisory for passengers due to Aero India Show, check alternate routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Bengaluru airport issues advisory for passengers.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Expecting huge traffic jams due to the ongoing Aero India show, the Kempegowda International Airport Authority in Bengaluru issued advisory for air passengers and urged them to take alternative routes to reach the airport. In the advisory, the airport said that heavy and slow-moving traffic is expected from Hebbal to the Airport between February 12-14 due to the ongoing Aero India Show.

The airport said that the passengers are requested to plan ahead and consider using alternative routes as suggested by the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

"Passengers are requested to plan ahead and consider using alternative routes as suggested by Bengaluru Traffic Police." "We appreciate your patience and understanding. Travellers heading to the airport between February 12 - 14 consider taking alternative routes from Bengaluru city to avoid heavy and slow-moving traffic on NH 44 due to Aero India show at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka," it said in a post on X.

It should be noted that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 10 and expressed confidence that Aero India 2025 will showcase the country’s industrial capability and technological advancements to the world, while further strengthening symbiotic relations with friendly countries.

"Lasting peace can only be achieved if nations become stronger together and work for a Better World Order," he had said.