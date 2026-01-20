Greater Noida Authority launches major drive to fix potholes, mark black spots after techie drowning case Greater Noida Authority has launched an aggressive road safety campaign following the Sector 150 incident. Multiple teams are now surveying accident-prone zones, repairing potholes, installing markers and improving lighting across the city.

Greater Noida:

Days after an engineer lost his life after his car fell into a roadside basement filled with water in Noida, the Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar has issued strict instructions to identify and immediately fill every pothole or depression located on or near roads. He has also directed officials to ensure that all roads have proper direction signage and safety measures. Acting promptly on the CEO's directions, ACEO Shrilakshmi VS held an online review meeting on Sunday evening with GM AK Singh and all work circle in-charges. She instructed assistant managers, managers and senior managers to extensively survey their respective areas and mark potholes, sharp U-turns, black spots and other vulnerable points. They have been given a three-day deadline to complete this task. The authority rolled out the campaign from Monday. Under the supervision of ACEO Shrilakshmi VS and ACEO Sumit Yadav, the project department teams have already started mapping accident-prone areas, as per an official release.

Teams to identify black spots and install safety features

Led by GM AK Singh, senior managers and field teams from all work circles are inspecting ground locations and initiating essential safety measures. The work includes installation of road markers, cats eye reflectors, painting of central verge walls and adding reflectors, barricading open drains where walls are missing and placing speed breakers on link roads connected to main routes. ACEO Sumit Yadav personally inspected the 130 metre road stretch, Sector 2 and Sector 3 areas and instructed teams to complete all safety-related tasks without delay. Black spots must be fixed immediately and any negligence will attract disciplinary action against the concerned work circle.

Street lighting, builders' safety compliance also under focus

The electrical engineering department has been strictly instructed to ensure that no road remains poorly lit. All street lights are to be tested and made fully operational. Builders have also been directed to meet all safety standards at their construction sites. ACEO Shrilakshmi VS stated that detailed instructions have been issued to identify vulnerable locations and implement safety measures. Every work circle will be required to submit an affidavit confirming that all accident-prone spots in their jurisdiction have been secured as per the guidelines. She added that the project department is actively taking all necessary steps to prevent road accidents and appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules carefully.

8 teams formed to identify black spots during dense fog

After the Sector 150 tragedy, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has launched a dedicated campaign to identify black spots, especially those vulnerable during dense winter fog. Eight teams have been constituted for this purpose and every team has been assigned a nodal officer. Contact numbers of the nodal officers have been made public so that citizens can directly report any black spot or hazardous location. The authority has directed immediate action on public inputs and warned officials that any delay or negligence will lead to strict disciplinary measures.

