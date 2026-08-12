Laid off in your 40s? Creator says losing his job taught him 3 unexpected lessons

New Delhi:

Losing a job in your 40s can be a deeply unsettling experience, particularly after years of building a career and financial stability. But one Instagram creator is looking at the experience from a different perspective, arguing that a mid-career layoff can also bring some unexpected lessons.

The creator behind the Instagram account Midlife Reboot shared a video explaining why he believes getting laid off in your 40s can have "major benefits". According to him, going through a period without an income changed how he viewed friendships, money and his relationship with work.

You quickly find out who your true friends are

The first thing the creator says a layoff reveals is the difference between genuine friendships and casual connections. He explained that difficult periods can act as a "friendship filter". Some people will make an effort to meet you for coffee, check in regularly and continue supporting you, while others may send a brief message and then disappear.

"You quickly learn who your true friends are," he said, describing the people who continue to check in and show genuine care during a difficult period. For him, the experience made it easier to recognise which relationships had real substance and which ones were largely based on convenience or circumstances.

A sudden loss of income can become a financial reality check

The second lesson he highlighted was money. When a regular salary suddenly disappears, everyday spending can look very different. Expenses that once seemed normal can quickly be divided into things that are genuinely necessary and those that were more about lifestyle or impulse spending. The creator described this as an "absolute financial reality check". Going from a regular income to zero, he said, makes you look at your spending habits in a completely different way.

His broader point was that financial stability can sometimes make it difficult to notice how much of our spending is actually essential. A disruption can force that distinction into focus.

Getting laid off can change how you see work

The third change, according to the creator, was perhaps the biggest one: his relationship with work itself. He said losing his job made him realise just how temporary many workplace pressures can be. After returning to work and taking on a leadership role again, he said he no longer stresses over smaller workplace issues in the same way.

"Now that I'm back to leading teams, I don't stress over the small stuff anymore," he said. The experience had given him a different perspective on corporate life. Office politics, minor disagreements and everyday workplace pressures felt less overwhelming once he had experienced life outside that environment.

He says you don't need to experience a layoff yourself

Importantly, the creator was not suggesting that people should deliberately go through unemployment to gain these lessons. "I'm not saying you need to go through a layoff," he said, adding that learning from people who have already experienced it can help others rethink their own perspectives.

In the caption accompanying the video, he described the experience as an "executive reset" that can force people to reassess parts of their lives that may otherwise go unquestioned during regular working years. His post focuses on what can emerge after the initial shock of a mid-career disruption: a clearer understanding of friendships, a closer look at finances and a less emotionally consuming relationship with work.

The message has struck a familiar chord around an experience that many professionals fear. While losing a job can bring uncertainty and financial pressure, the creator's perspective suggests that the period afterwards can also prompt people to reassess what they value, who they rely on and how much importance they attach to their careers.

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