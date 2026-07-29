Corporate salary or creator freedom? Viral Instagram video lays out the reality of both careers

New Delhi:

A video comparing a 9-to-5 corporate job with full-time content creation is going viral on Instagram, sparking a heated debate over which lifestyle is actually easier. The video, shared by Instagram users @a.nanyaahh._ and @monsoon.dey, features two Bengaluru women, both BBA graduates from Christ University, who chose completely different career paths after college.

Ananya works as an analyst at EY, while Monsoon skipped the traditional corporate route to become a full-time content creator and freelancer.

In the video, the two sit down to compare their everyday lives, point by point, offering an honest look at the realities of both careers. If you're still undecided about which path to take, their conversation might give you something to think about.

Structure vs freedom: Which would you choose?

When the conversation turned to income, Ananya pointed out that her salary is credited on the same date every month, without fail. Monsoon, however, admitted that freelance payments are far less predictable, often arriving only after multiple follow-ups and invoices.

This comparison has become one of the most talked-about moments in the video, with viewers divided over whether the freedom of freelancing is worth the uncertainty that comes with it.

Their daily routines couldn't be more different either. Ananya's workday revolves around scheduled meetings, deadlines and a fixed routine. Monsoon, on the other hand, starts her day without a rigid plan.

"I just wake up and decide what's the vibe and deadlines for today," she says.

Watch the video below:

The pair also compared their daily commute. While Ananya spends nearly an hour navigating Bengaluru's traffic to reach her office, Monsoon jokingly describes her commute as being "from my bed to the desk." Even everyday essentials, like taking leave or finding time for lunch, look very different. Ananya has to apply for leave in advance and follows a fixed lunch break, whereas Monsoon answers to no one. However, she admits that the downside of that flexibility is that she sometimes gets so caught up in work that she forgets to eat.

'It's a lonely love affair'

The conversation then shifted to the challenges that come with each profession. For Ananya, the biggest struggles are the constant deadlines, back-to-back meetings and the pressure that comes with corporate life. Monsoon's answer, however, surprised many viewers. She described content creation as a "lonely love affair," explaining that unlike a corporate office, there's no team around her to interact with throughout the day.

"It's just you and your laptop every single day," she said.

The perks of both worlds

Towards the end of the video, the two highlighted what they enjoy most about their chosen careers. For Ananya, it's the stability and employee benefits, including paid leave, health insurance and a complimentary gym membership. For Monsoon, nothing beats the flexibility. She says the biggest advantage of being a content creator is the freedom to work from anywhere, travel whenever she wants and set her own schedule.

"I can work from anywhere, vacation anytime. Who's going to say no to me?" she said. The video has struck a chord with viewers because it doesn't declare one career better than the other. Instead, it highlights that every profession comes with its own set of rewards and compromises.

So, which would you choose: the stability and benefits of a corporate job, or the flexibility and independence of full-time content creation?

Also read: 'Life just isn't getting set anymore': Man's post on modern jobs strikes a chord online