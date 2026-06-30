'Life just isn't getting set anymore': Man's post on modern jobs strikes a chord online

New Delhi:

For decades, landing a secure job was viewed as the greatest stepping stone to building a stable future. A steady income, annual increments and promotions were seen as signs that life was gradually becoming more secure.

However, a recent post on social media has sparked a much bigger debate after an Instagram content creator named Nasir questioned whether that is still the case. His views on today's work culture have resonated with thousands of professionals.

'Life just isn't getting set anymore'

In the viral post shared on X, Nasir reflected on the changes he sees in modern work culture. According to him, people keep changing jobs and earning more money, but despite all that effort, they still fail to achieve financial or emotional security.

He wrote that despite years of hard work, it often feels as though life never truly becomes "set", a feeling many working professionals immediately related to.

More work, but less satisfaction?

The post also highlighted how career growth today comes with new challenges. This is largely due to the rising cost of living, increasing financial responsibilities and the constant need to upskill in order to stay relevant. Several users agreed that although salaries may have increased over the years, expenses have risen just as quickly.

Social media shares similar experiences

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions. Several users said they had been feeling the same way but had never been able to put those emotions into words. Some felt that changing jobs frequently has become the new normal, yet achieving financial freedom remains elusive. Others believed that working in today's transactional world leaves little room to enjoy the rewards of success.

Not everyone agreed, however. Some users felt that career satisfaction depends largely on an individual's expectations and how they define success beyond salary.

Reasons for the discussion

The discussion reflects the growing concerns of the younger generation about their careers in uncertain economic times. Today's workforce faces rising housing costs, inflation, rapidly changing industries and technological disruption. As a result, the definition of career success and satisfaction has become different for everyone.

Beyond a discussion about careers

Ultimately, the viral post is not just a debate about careers. It is a reflection on changing aspirations, financial realities and the search for security in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Whatever people thought of Nasir's views, his comments have sparked an important conversation about what it truly means to be successful and whether the idea of a "settled" life is still possible.

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