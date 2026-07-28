Canadian politician accidentally reads AI chatbot's instruction during speech, viral video sparks criticism

New Delhi:

A speech by a Canadian politician has gone viral for an unexpected reason after he accidentally read out an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot's instruction during a session of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick. The moment has since fuelled criticism online, with many questioning how the mistake made it all the way to the podium.

Bill Oliver, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, was delivering his speech when he appeared to read not only the AI-generated draft but also the chatbot's instruction. The clip has since spread across social media, with users saying the incident highlighted a lack of preparation rather than the use of AI itself.

AI chatbot's instruction accidentally read out during speech

The viral clip begins with Oliver speaking about the importance of public trust in the advocate's office. He says, "Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters," before unexpectedly continuing with what appeared to be an AI chatbot's instruction.

"Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points," Oliver read aloud.

The wording suggests that either Oliver or someone assisting him had entered a series of bullet points into an AI chatbot and asked it to turn them into a legislative speech. However, instead of reading only the final draft, the veteran politician appeared to read out part of the chatbot's instruction without noticing the error.

Check the viral clip here:

Social media reacts to the blunder

The clip quickly drew widespread reactions online, with many saying the issue was not the use of AI but the apparent failure to review the speech before delivering it. Several users argued that the mistake reflected a lack of attention and preparation.

One user wrote, "Using AI isn't the embarrassing part. Reading the prompt out loud without noticing is."

Another commented, "Whoever prepared the speech forgot to remove the AI instructions, and nobody bothered to read the final version. That says a lot."

A third said, "This wasn't a technology problem. It was a preparation problem, and that's what makes it so hard to believe."

A fourth added, "If elected representatives are relying entirely on AI to write their speeches, people are bound to question what role they're actually playing."

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