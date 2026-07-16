'I resigned': At 38, with a daughter and ageing parents to support, he quit his corporate job after 18 years

New Delhi:

Long hours, constant work pressure and the feeling of being stuck in the same cycle can eventually take a toll on any office goer. For many corporate employees, years of hard work don’t always translate into the growth they expect. Instagram creator Dharam S. Pandey, who goes by the handle @dharambuilds, has struck a chord with social media users after sharing an emotional reel about quitting his corporate job after 18 years.

In the video, Dharam opened up about choosing uncertainty over stability, saying he had “never felt more alive” despite having a family that depends on him.

Inside Dharam's decision to resign

In the viral reel, Dharam revealed that he recently resigned after spending nearly two decades in the corporate world. He shared that the decision was not easy, especially since he has a 10-year-old daughter, ageing parents and an entire family dependent on him.

Reflecting on his corporate journey, Dharam said he was often among the hardest-working employees. He trained recruits, stayed back after shifts, handled escalations and took on responsibilities beyond his role. However, when promotion opportunities came around, they often went to someone else. In the video, Dharam appeared dejected and said, “Office politics always won”.

Walking away with just six months of backup

Dharam revealed that he turned 38 on February 18 and found himself questioning whether he would ever leap if he didn’t do it now. While he acknowledged that he wasn’t in a privileged position and didn’t have crores in savings, he decided to trust himself and the skills he had built over 18 years.

He explained that he only had enough backup to sustain himself for around six months. What ultimately pushed him forward was the belief that his experience and capabilities were worth more than what he was currently receiving.

Before resigning, Dharam had already started building something of his own alongside his full-time job. According to him, giving him the confidence to make the transition.

‘I’ve never felt this alive’

Despite the risks involved, Dharam said the decision has brought him a sense of freedom and fulfilment that he had not experienced before. His story has resonated with many professionals online, especially those who have felt stuck in jobs that no longer align with their aspirations.

The reel has sparked conversations around career growth, workplace politics and the courage it takes to leave behind a stable job in pursuit of something more meaningful. For Pandey, the move was less about having all the answers and more about finally believing in himself enough to take the chance.

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