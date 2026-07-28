Man throws dead dog into river, viral video sparks debate over pet's final farewell

New Delhi:

A heartbreaking video showing a man saying goodbye to his rescue dog has sparked an emotional debate online, with many questioning whether the final farewell was appropriate. While the clip captures the man's visible grief, it has also prompted conversations about how pets should be laid to rest.

The video was shared on X by user Vidit Sharma, who used the moment to urge pet owners to choose dignified burials or cremations for their animals instead of disposing of their bodies in rivers or open spaces. His post quickly drew attention, with users weighing in on both the emotional and environmental aspects of the incident.

Video sparks debate over pet's final farewell

The video shows the man carrying the lifeless body of one of his rescue dogs in his arms as he walks towards the edge of a bridge overlooking a river.

After standing there for a few moments, he gently throws the dog's body into the water before stepping back. Moments later, he wipes away his tears and breaks down in grief. The clip ends with the man standing silently by the riverside after saying his final goodbye.

Sharing the video, Sharma said he understood the pain of losing a beloved companion, having lost several rescued dogs over the past six years despite doing everything he could to save them.

He wrote that every loss leaves a permanent scar, but added that "giving them a dignified burial or cremation is one final act of love and respect they deserve."

He also urged people not to leave the bodies of pets in rivers or open fields, saying it harms the environment, pollutes water sources and deprives the animal of the respectful farewell it deserves. "The way we say goodbye reflects the love we had for them. Every soul deserves a respectful farewell," he added.

Watch the video here:

How social media users reacted

The video prompted a flood of reactions online. Many users criticised the man's decision, saying that although his grief was evident, disposing of the dog's body in a river was neither respectful nor environmentally responsible.

Several felt that a proper burial or cremation would have been a more fitting farewell for a loyal companion. Others pointed out that the pain of losing a pet can cloud a person's judgement and expressed hope that the video would encourage greater awareness about responsible ways to handle the death of an animal.

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