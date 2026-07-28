Man caught pushing cat from 12th-floor balcony in Maharashtra, CCTV footage sparks anger

Mumbai:

A disturbing CCTV video has gone viral after it appeared to capture a man pushing a cat off the ledge of a high-rise residential building. The footage has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many users demanding strict action over the alleged act of animal cruelty.

The clip was shared on X by user Yash Saghal, who condemned the incident and urged authorities to take action against the man seen in the footage. The video has since drawn strong reactions, with viewers calling the incident deeply disturbing.

CCTV video shows cat pushed from high-rise ledge

According to the CCTV footage, timestamped July 26 at around 5:45 am, a man wearing a blue tank top and light-coloured shorts can be seen walking through the corridor of what appears to be a residential apartment building.

A cat is seen standing on a narrow ledge along the right side of the corridor as the man approaches. Moments later, he leans towards the animal and pushes it off the ledge. The cat falls out of the camera's frame from the 12th floor. The man then briefly looks down before turning around and walking away.

According to reports circulating on social media, the incident took place at Royal Flora Phase 2 in Ambarnath, Thane, Maharashtra. The cat is reported to have died after the fall.

Sharing the video, Saghal questioned how someone could be "so heartless" and said animal abuse was a serious offence. He also claimed that the person seen in the footage should be arrested.

Watch the video here:

Social media users demand action

The video quickly sparked anger across social media, with many users describing the incident as a clear case of animal cruelty.

Several people referred to legal provisions and called for strict punishment against the man, while others said harming a defenceless animal pointed to a deeper behavioural problem.

Many users also described the act as disturbing, arguing that people who intentionally hurt weaker beings could pose a threat to society.

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