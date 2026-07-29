Justin Langer as England Test coach? Former Australia batter shares update on speculations

London:

Justin Langer has indicated that he has not been approached by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the vacant England Test head coach position. After Brendon McCullum stepped down from the position, Langer and Andy Flower were heavily linked with the role. Since then, Flower has already ruled himself out, while Langer clarified the current situation.

The former Australia opener said he had received no communication from the ECB, suggesting he is not currently part of the recruitment process being led by England men's managing director Rob Key.

“No, I haven't, no. No, I haven't heard from anyone. You read all this [speculation]... It's all paper talk, it's all rumours,” Langer said on an episode of the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Notably, Langer has frequently been mentioned as a possible successor, partly because of his previous relationship with ECB chief executive Richard Gould from their time together at Somerset, where they served as captain and chief executive respectively. However, the latest comments indicate that no formal discussions have taken place.

Although he previously questioned the prospect of leading England, Langer said he would be open to considering the opportunity if it arose.

“There's three coaching roles in the world as a coach [that anyone would consider]. The Australia head coach, the Indian head coach, and the England head coach. But it's all hypothetical, isn't it? When it comes to coaching, it's a career, and everyone looks at all opportunities, don't they?” Langer added.

Other prominent faces in contention

Several other names remain in contention for the position. Stephen Fleming, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott and Tom Moody are understood to be among the leading candidates, while Marcus Trescothick is also being considered as a possible interim coach for England's next Test assignment against Pakistan, beginning on August 19.

Langer also acknowledged that the eventual appointment could face an adjustment period while working alongside McCullum under the revised coaching structure.

“I've got no idea. They're going to have to work really well with Baz, and they've got to be really clear in their vision. Great leaders, you've got to be really clear in your vision, what you stand for, and then you go forward from there,” Langer said.

Langer is currently in the United Kingdom coaching in the Hundred. His current campaign comes after Lucknow Super Giants finished at the bottom of the IPL table this season, while his Manchester-based side has opened the Hundred with two victories from its first three matches.

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