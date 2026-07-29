'Normal law and order situation': JP Nadda defends police action on CJP protesters

New Delhi:

High-voltage drama and heated exchanges between the ruling NDA and the Opposition continued to disrupt proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday, with the two sides clashing over police action against student protesters linked to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) agitation.

A sharp war of words broke out between Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the House JP Nadda after the Congress accused the government of using excessive force against protesters.

Democracy not safe: Kharge

"Democracy is not safe, people are not safe," said the Congress president, attacking the government in the Upper House.

Raising the issue of alleged unauthorised intervention and the crackdown on protesters, Kharge demanded strict action against those responsible. "I request you, people who have gone there unauthorised, they should be punished. Why have they gone? Who are they? Who ordered them? Who ordered? I am asking who are... who asked them to go there? Who ordered? That is why..." Kharge stated amid sloganeering in the House.

'Normal law and order situation': Nadda

Responding to the allegations and specifically addressing comments made by CPI(M) MP John Brittas and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda defended the police action, describing it as a 'normal law and order situation,' saying the police acted to maintain law and order.

"Whatever my friend John Brittas has said, this is a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. I have been a student activist. I have been arrested many times from the classroom in emergency days when the Congress party was ruling. I have been arrested. I have been arrested," Nadda said.

Asserting that activists must be prepared to face the consequences of law-and-order situations, Nadda added, "It is a normal situation. A student activist has to face... and those who take law and order in their own hand, the police has to act accordingly. And the police has acted accordingly for those cases. They are trying to sensationalise. It is a normal law and order activity which the police undertakes."

Recalling his own experience during the Emergency, the BJP leader further remarked, "And any student activist who wants to do activism should face this. Even I have faced it not once, but many times. When there was the Emergency, I was arrested from the classroom, not once but twice. So this is a very normal situation."

The exchange in the Rajya Sabha comes in the backdrop of the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, when CJP supporters marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament to press their demands over the alleged NEET paper leak. The protest turned violent after security personnel attempted to stop the march, with reports of lathicharge and tear gas shelling emerging during the clashes.

The 37-day-long CJP-led student agitation at Jantar Mantar was eventually called off after the Centre assured protesters that their key demands would be addressed, including action on examination reforms and other issues raised by the group.

(With ANI inputs)

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