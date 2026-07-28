'Reels have quietly taken over the world': Bengaluru founder's early morning observation gets people talking

New Delhi:

A Bengaluru entrepreneur has sparked a lively conversation on social media after sharing how a simple ride to his badminton court left him convinced that short-form videos have become impossible to escape. From an auto driver to fellow commuters and even people at the sports facility, he said almost everyone he came across was scrolling through reels.

The observation came from Aaditya Aanand, founder and CEO of Multibagg AI, who documented his early morning journey in a post on X. His account quickly struck a chord online, with many users admitting they had noticed similar habits and sharing their own experiences with excessive screen time.

Founder shares what he noticed during his morning commute

In his post , Aanand explained that he usually rides his bike to badminton every day at 6:40 am, but on this occasion, he booked an auto instead.

"I live in Bengaluru. I leave for badminton every day at 6:40 am on my bike. But I booked an auto to the court today," he wrote.

He said the auto arrived within minutes, but something caught his attention straight away. Although he took a little time to come downstairs, the driver neither called nor appeared frustrated because he was completely absorbed in watching reels.

"To my surprise, driver neither called me nor he was angry when I went downstairs. He was busy scrolling reels," he wrote.

The pattern continued during the journey. Aanand recalled that when they stopped at a traffic signal near his home after the driver failed to cross before the light turned red, he noticed the woman driving a Tata Nexon beside them.

"The lady driving must be in her early 30s. She turned off her engine, picked her phone and started scrolling reels," he recalled.

The same thing happened after he reached the badminton venue. Aanand said he walked to the reception to ask for the court number, but the elderly receptionist was so engrossed in his phone that he did not respond immediately.

"I went to reception to ask about the court number. An old uncle who was of my father's age was sitting there. He didn't respond in the first time. He had held his phone to his eye level and was busy scrolling reels," he said.

Even inside the sports facility, he noticed another example. One of the five players booked for the 6 am to 7 am slot was waiting for his turn, but instead of watching the ongoing match, he too was scrolling through reels.

"It was 6:55 am. This court was probably booked by 5 people from 6 to 7 am. 4 were playing doubles and the 5th guy was waiting. He wasn't bothered about watching the game, he was busy scrolling reels," he wrote.

Summing up his observations, Aanand concluded, "Reels have quietly taken over the world."

Social media users share similar experiences

The post resonated with many users, who reflected on their own relationship with social media and smartphones.

One user wrote, "We've reached a point where checking our phones has become second nature. We probably need small phone-free breaks during the day, especially while walking, exercising or sharing a meal."

Another commented, "Keeping my phone away from the bed before sleeping has made a noticeable difference. I'm sleeping better, waking up feeling more refreshed and my eyes don't feel as strained anymore."

A third user shared, "Short-form videos can be incredibly addictive. I've been making a conscious effort to cut back on social media because it's surprising how much time disappears without you noticing."

Another wrote, "I stopped using Instagram months ago and I've genuinely noticed positive changes. I'm more present, conversations feel easier, and although I still use other platforms, the endless scrolling has reduced."

One more user added, "It's not only reels. People constantly unlock their phones to check new notifications. Since so much of daily life happens on our devices now, it's become difficult to ignore them even for a few minutes."

ALSO READ:

Man caught pushing cat from 12th-floor balcony in Maharashtra, CCTV footage sparks anger