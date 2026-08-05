Battle for biryani! Viral Kanpur video shows crowd scrambling for every last bite during Chehlum

Kanpur:

Forget action movies, Kanpur served up its own blockbuster on Tuesday night, and the hero wasn't a person. It was a giant pot of biryani. A video from the city shows that what began as a peaceful biryani distribution during Chehlum celebrations quickly turned into an all-out food frenzy. Within seconds, the serving area transformed into what one might cheekily call the "Battle for Biryani."

A food distribution during Chehlum observances in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has grabbed attention after a video showing people rushing to grab biryani went viral. The chaotic scenes, which unfolded at the historic Makanpur Dargah Sharif, have sparked a mix of amusement and concern.

What happened?

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Makanpur town under Bilhaur tehsil during Chehlum, observed in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussain. After the tazias were immersed as part of the rituals, volunteers at the dargah began distributing biryani as prasad to devotees and visitors. However, a large number of youngsters reportedly gathered around the distribution point, causing the crowd to swell rapidly.

Biryani pot topples as crowd rushes in

As the rush intensified, volunteers distributing the food were reportedly unable to control the crowd and moved away from the serving area. In the commotion, the large cauldron of biryani was knocked off its stand and fell to the ground. Within seconds, people surged towards it, trying to grab whatever they could, with the unusual scenes being captured on camera.

The video shows dozens of hands reaching in at once, turning the food distribution into an unexpected frenzy. For a few moments, the biryani had more fans than the event itself.

Minor injuries reported during the scramble

Several people suffered minor scratches during the jostling. Some youths reportedly sustained nail scratches while pushing through the crowd. No serious injuries have been reported.

Although the incident ended without any major injuries, the video certainly became a highlight from this year's Chehlum celebrations, proving once again that sometimes, an unexpected moment can steal the spotlight. When free biryani is involved, things can get out of hand in a matter of seconds.

(Reported by Gyanendra Shukla)

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