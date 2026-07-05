Celebrate World Biryani Day with Sanjeev Kapoor's Hyderabadi Kacchi Gosht Biryani recipe

New Delhi:

World Biryani Day: There are many dishes that always seem to attract people wherever they are served. One such dish is biryani, which, whenever prepared, whether for a family gathering, a celebration or simply a meal at home, steals all the attention. However, as much as it is a delicacy that everyone loves, some people avoid preparing it because they think it requires a lot of effort. However, famous Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor has come up with an easy way of preparing this delicious dish.

In one of his video tutorials on his YouTube channel, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to prepare Hyderabadi Kacchi Gosht Biryani, one of the many varieties of biryani loved across India. In addition, the chef says that it is one of the dishes he loves preparing whenever guests visit his home.

What makes Kacchi Gosht Biryani unique?

According to Sanjeev Kapoor, the secret lies in marinating the mutton properly and ensuring the rice is only half cooked before layering.

Ingredients you'll need

Basmati rice

Mutton with bone

Raw papaya paste (as a meat tenderiser)

Green chillies

Salt

Turmeric powder

Red chilli powder

Ginger paste

Garlic paste

Fried sliced onions

Dried rose petals

Fresh mint leaves

Fresh coriander leaves

Garam masala powder

Green cardamom

Black cardamom

Cloves

Black peppercorns

Shahi jeera

Cinnamon

Rose water

Kewra water

How to make Hyderabadi Kacchi Gosht Biryani

Begin by soaking good-quality long-grain basmati rice for about an hour. Boil it with salt until it is only half cooked, then drain and keep it aside.

Meanwhile, marinate the mutton with raw papaya paste if the meat is tough. Sanjeev Kapoor recommends refrigerating it for 8 to 10 hours so the meat becomes tender.

Once marinated, add green chillies, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, fried onions, dried rose petals, chopped mint, coriander leaves and garam masala. Mix everything thoroughly so the mutton is evenly coated.

Spread the marinated mutton evenly at the bottom of a heavy pan. Mix the half-cooked rice with whole spices such as green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black peppercorns and shahi jeera before layering it over the meat.

Top the rice with more fried onions, garam masala, fresh mint, coriander leaves, rose water and a small amount of kewra water for an aromatic finish.

Cover the pot tightly and cook on dum until the mutton becomes tender and the rice absorbs all the rich flavours from the spices and meat.

Sanjeev Kapoor's tip for perfect biryani

One of the biggest mistakes while making biryani is overcooking the rice before layering. Sanjeev Kapoor emphasises that the rice should remain slightly undercooked because it continues to cook while on dum.

He also notes that mint is one of the defining flavours of a good biryani. Without its fresh aroma, he believes the dish feels incomplete.

This traditional Hyderabadi Kacchi Gosht Biryani is sure to tempt your taste buds with its delicious aroma and the combination of flavours from tender mutton, aromatic spices and perfectly cooked rice.

Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals the trick to making crispy dosas every time