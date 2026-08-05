Mumbai students surprised their canteen worker on his birthday, and the internet can't stop smiling

New Delhi:

Some of the most memorable birthdays aren't celebrated with expensive gifts or lavish parties. Sometimes, all it takes is a room full of people singing together to make someone feel truly special.

That's exactly what happened at Mumbai's Kelkar College, where a group of students decided to celebrate the birthday of their canteen worker instead of simply letting the day pass by. The heartfelt surprise has now gone viral, with social media users praising the students for reminding everyone that kindness often lies in the smallest gestures.

Students had a surprise waiting for their beloved canteen bhaiya

The wholesome video was shared on Instagram by Ajinkya Bhujbal with the caption, "Jaha jaata hun khushiyan baatke aata hun." (Wherever I go, I try to spread happiness.)

The clip begins with students gathered around the college's canteen bhaiya, who stands in the middle wearing a hair net and a shy smile. As everyone starts singing "Happy Birthday", he looks completely taken by surprise before breaking into a wide grin.

The text on the video reads, "We celebrated the birthday of our canteen boy. #SpreadLove ft. Kelkarites."

His smile said everything

The celebration quickly became louder and more joyful as students clapped, cheered and celebrated him like one of their own. One student even raised the birthday boy's hand in the air while encouraging everyone else to cheer, making the moment even more special.

The canteen worker's smile throughout the celebration was enough to melt hearts, with many viewers saying it was clear how much the gesture meant to him.

The internet applauds the thoughtful gesture

The wholesome clip soon found its way across social media, where viewers praised the students for making someone who works behind the scenes feel appreciated.

Several former Kelkar College students also became nostalgic, recalling fond memories of the college canteen and the people who made campus life feel warm and welcoming.

Many users said the video was a reminder that respect and gratitude should extend to everyone, regardless of their role.

Sometimes, the smallest celebrations leave the biggest impact

What made this birthday celebration so memorable wasn't an elaborate party or expensive gifts. It was the thought behind it.

By taking a few minutes out of their day to celebrate someone who quietly serves hundreds of students every day, the Kelkar College students turned an ordinary birthday into a memory that will likely stay with their canteen bhaiya for years.

Sometimes, making someone feel seen is the greatest gift of all.

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Birthday party in just Rs 100! Viral video of kids celebrating together wins hearts online