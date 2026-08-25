Delhi Police to strengthen intelligence system ahead of major protests, special branch to assess gatherings

New Delhi:

Delhi Police is set to strengthen its intelligence machinery, with greater focus on the special branch ahead of major protests and public gatherings. The move comes after demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and follows directions from the Delhi Police Commissioner to improve the force's intelligence preparedness.

Under the new focus, the intelligence department and special branch will be tasked with gathering detailed information before any major protest or public meeting. The aim is to understand the scale and nature of an event in advance and assess any possible law and order concerns so that the police can prepare accordingly.

What Delhi Police will track before protests

Before a major demonstration, police officials will be expected to establish the likely number of participants and identify the groups and people expected to attend. This is particularly important because organisers may sometimes give a limited figure while seeking permission, only for the actual turnout to be several times higher.

The special branch will also gather detailed information about protest organisers and key leaders. Officials will look into what the protesters are demanding, why the demonstration is being held and what its broader agenda is.

Information will also be collected on how participants are travelling to Delhi, where they are expected to stay and how arrangements have been made for their return.

Police to examine organisations and logistics

The intelligence exercise will also cover the organisations involved in a protest. Police will look at their links with one another, their activities and their local contacts in Delhi.

Officials will also gather information about the financial resources and other logistical arrangements being used for the demonstration. The idea is to build a clearer picture of the preparations before a large gathering takes place.

Police officers have been directed to assess the possible size of the crowd, the participation of different groups and the potential impact on law and order ahead of the event.

Jantar Mantar protests prompt intelligence push

The renewed focus on intelligence comes after recent demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, including protests by CJP and students that drew large numbers of people.

Following these events, Delhi Police has put greater emphasis on strengthening its intelligence system so that information about major gatherings can be collected and assessed in advance.

The police will also strengthen the wireless communication system to improve coordination between personnel and senior officers during large protests. The aim is to ensure that information coming from the ground reaches senior officials quickly and that action can be taken without delay when required.

Focus on preparation not stopping peaceful protests

The stated aim is not to prevent peaceful demonstrations, but to ensure that police have adequate information about major protests before they take place. This includes details about organisers, participants, demands, the expected crowd and logistical arrangements.

With a clearer assessment in advance, police officials can plan deployments and other arrangements more effectively and be better prepared to manage any law and order situation that may arise.

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