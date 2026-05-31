Mumbai man celebrates pet cat’s birthday, internet says 'even humans don’t get this'

New Delhi:

A Mumbai man has gone viral after throwing what many social media users are calling one of the most elaborate pet birthday celebrations they have ever seen. The guest of honour was not a celebrity, influencer or politician; it was his pet cat, Jabhya.

The viral Instagram reel, shared by content creator Abhinav, documented a full-scale birthday celebration organised for the feline. What began with a cake-cutting ceremony quickly escalated into something that looked closer to a neighbourhood festival.

Jabhya’s birthday was anything but low-key

The video shows Jabhya sitting calmly beside a birthday cake while Abhinav gently holds the cat’s paws during the cake-cutting ceremony. Family and friends gathered around, cheering enthusiastically as the surprisingly relaxed cat became the centre of attention.

But the celebrations did not stop there.

The reel later reveals a giant birthday poster dedicated to Jabhya hanging prominently from the balcony, making it clear that this was not intended to be a quiet family gathering. Soon after, scenes of dancing, music, food preparation and outdoor festivities take over the video. Guests can be seen celebrating enthusiastically while a live band adds to the festive atmosphere.

Sharing the clip online, Abhinav captioned it: “Jabya jayanti 2k26. Probably the hardest birthday party ever.”

Internet says the cat has a better social life than them

The extravagant celebration quickly became a source of amusement online. Many users joked that Jabhya’s birthday looked significantly more exciting than their own. Several comments suggested that the cat was clearly living a better social life than most humans. Others joked that they hoped their own pets never came across the video because it would create impossible expectations for future birthdays.

A section of users even suggested inviting more cats and pet owners next time, imagining the event evolving into a full-fledged cat community festival.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHINAAAV.RAW)Mumbai cat got a birthday party, internet reacts

Why people loved the video

Beyond the humour, many viewers found the celebration unexpectedly wholesome. Pet owners pointed out that companion animals are increasingly treated like family members, making elaborate birthdays, adoption anniversaries and special celebrations more common than before.

Others simply admired the effort and affection behind the event. For them, the video was less about extravagance and more about watching a family genuinely celebrate a pet they clearly adore.

The internet may still be debating whether Jabhya’s birthday party was excessive, hilarious or adorable, but one thing seems clear: the cat probably had a better weekend than most people.

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