104 skydivers set world record over Florida: Watch mesmerizing video here A video has also gone viral on social media, showing the moment when the skydivers linked their parachutes and formed a structure. The event, which was dubbed as Operation VK, was organised by Performance Designs Inc.

New Delhi:

A breathtaking view was recently witnessed in the skies of Florida, United States (US), where as many as 104 skydivers made a world record for the largest ever Canopy Relative Work (CSR) formation. The CSR is a formation under which skydivers link their parachutes in a freefall, forming different structures and shapes.

A video has also gone viral on social media, showing the moment when the skydivers linked their parachutes and formed a structure. The event, which was dubbed as Operation VK, was organised by Performance Designs Inc, in which people from as many as 19 countries participated. The Performance Designs Inc also shared the video on popular photo-video app Instagram.

"This Thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks for a new 104-way CRW world record!" it said, while posting the video. "To everyone who built this historic formation from the base, to the very last dock, to the video team and to everyone on the ground supporting them, congrats. You made something unforgettable."

The captivating view has also drawn the attention of many social media users, who have hailed the coordination among the 104 skydivers. "Incredible coordination as 104 skydivers set a world record in Florida," said an X user, who goes by the user ID @tweetciiiim.

Another user, @PoliticalMav, called it an "amazing work". A user, @rameshkumarbtf, said: "104 skydivers in Lake Wales Florida set a new world record for canopy formation."

A user, @shylohdevaraz, called it 'amazing', while congratulating those who participated in the event. "I love my fellow humans, they amaze me every day," a user, @eviersdinnocent, said.