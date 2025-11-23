Japan PM Takaichi's viral hug with Meloni steals spotlight at G20 | WATCH The candid interaction became an instant talking point in Japan, where Takaichi’s relaxed style stands in stark contrast to the typically rigid diplomatic image of her predecessors.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked an online frenzy in Japan after an exuberant greeting with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The moment widely replayed on Japanese television showed Takaichi breaking into a broad smile, throwing open her arms and calling out “Meloni!” before embracing the Italian leader. Meloni, who had appeared somber through most of the summit, visibly lit up as the two clasped hands and chatted, with France’s Emmanuel Macron watching from nearby.

The candid interaction became an instant talking point in Japan, where Takaichi’s relaxed style stands in stark contrast to the typically rigid diplomatic image of her predecessors.

A beast in social situations’

The clip drew praise across Japanese social media, boosting Takaichi’s global image barely a month into her premiership. Journalist Ryusho Kadota wrote on X that he felt “this is the first time since Prime Minister Abe’s time in office that Japan is back at the center of the international community.”

Another user remarked: “Who said that Ms. Takaichi can’t conduct diplomacy? She’s a complete beast in social situations.”

Meloni and Takaichi share another similarity: their appearance often becomes part of the political conversation. Before embarking on her 21-hour journey to South Africa, Takaichi admitted on X that she had agonised over her wardrobe, spending hours choosing outfits that wouldn’t “look cheap” or invite people to “underestimate” her.

“I’ll be wearing the usual jacket and one-piece dress combination everyone has seen,” she wrote, adding that she might need to find clothes that offer “an edge in diplomatic negotiations.”

From chair-rolling to formal handshakes

Takaichi’s approach to diplomacy has already sparked debate in Japan. Footage from earlier summits showed her rolling her chair toward Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, throwing an arm around Chile’s president, and perching casually on a table near Australia’s Anthony Albanese. Despite limited foreign policy experience, Takaichi has handled three major summits and hosted US President Donald Trump within her first month, all while launching Japan’s biggest post-pandemic spending package to tackle inflation. Her approval ratings have surged as high as 80%.