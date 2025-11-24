Gurgaon entrepreneur's post praising Chennai's beauty sparks city-to-city debate online In his post, he wrote, “Didn’t expect it. Chennai is beautiful, better than Bangalore. Gurgaon only has Camellias, bigger balconies, and good roads. AQI here is 23.”

A Gurgaon-based entrepreneur’s social media post admiring Chennai’s clean air and calm atmosphere has led to a lively online discussion about how India’s major cities compare in terms of lifestyle and liveability. The CEO shared a photo on X showing a clear blue sky over Chennai, taken from what looks like his hotel window.

In his post, he wrote, “Didn’t expect it. Chennai is beautiful, better than Bangalore. Gurgaon only has Camellias, bigger balconies, and good roads. AQI here is 23.”

The message quickly went viral and drew reactions from users across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Social media reacts

Many people from Delhi-NCR pointed to their city’s poor air quality when responding to the photo. One user wrote, “Gurgaon reading this while coughing.” Another added, “I guess Delhi NCR will never be able to see this kind of air quality anytime soon.”

Several users agreed with the post and said Chennai’s appeal goes beyond infrastructure. One comment read, “Most people in the comments don't get the real meta of living in a place like Chennai… it's more to do with culture, where values like simplicity and groundedness are more valuable than the car & house you own.”

Another user said, “100 percent agree… Chennai is a haven of peace compared to Bengaluru.”

Soon after, Bengaluru users jumped in to offer a counterview. One person wrote, “Think again before you compare Bengaluru with other cities… when it comes to weather, opportunities, food—no city can beat Bengaluru. Period.”

Another commented jokingly about Chennai’s climate, “Once the summer hits bud will come back running to Bangalore with sweaty pants.”

Some also compared Gurgaon itself. One user wrote, “Good roads in Gurgaon is only limited to DLF area. Rest all is potholes, dust and garbage. Chennai overall is much much better and people have civic sense.”

The discussion continued to grow, with people from different cities sharing their views on air quality, culture, infrastructure, weather, and lifestyle.