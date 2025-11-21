Viral Bengaluru internship post sparks outrage over Rs 1 lakh stipend for 12-hour workdays While the company advertised the role as a high-growth opportunity with top-tier perks, social media users slammed the 72-hour workweek as exploitative and reflective of toxic startup culture.

New Delhi:

A LinkedIn job posting has taken the internet by storm, igniting a heated debate about India's startup work culture after details of a Bengaluru-based internship went viral. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), left many shocked—not for the salary, but for the work conditions attached to it.

The post that shocked job seekers

A screenshot of a LinkedIn post, originally shared by user Aditya Thakur, advertised openings for “Founding Engineer(s)” at a Bengaluru office of a San Francisco-based AI startup.

The offer included:

Rs 1 lakh monthly stipend for interns

Rs 30–60 lakh CTC for full-time roles (1–2 years' experience)

Free food allowance, gym membership, or hobby subscription

However, what grabbed attention was the intense work schedule:

6 days a week

11 am to 11 pm shifts

72-hour workweeks

The company described its ideal candidate as a strong performer with a "Can Do" attitude and a hunger to prove themselves.

Is this even real?” — Internet explodes with reactions

The viral post was circulated widely on X by user @Krishna__Bansal, sparking thousands of comments. One user wrote: “11 to 11? Which company is this?!” Another commented: “Rs 1 lakh is great for a fresher, but 12-hour shifts for six days? No thanks.” A third user questioned: “Does this actually happen in India?”

Meanwhile, others defended the offer, pointing out the rising cost of living in Bengaluru: “High salaries are necessary—Bengaluru is expensive at any cost.”

Co-founder's pitch adds fuel to the fire

The startup co-founder described the role as a rare opportunity for young engineers to solve hard problems while working with a Fortune 500–backed, VC-funded company.

He positioned the job as perfect for those who want to “shape the future of how enterprises run” and build alongside the founding team.

But critics saw it differently.

Toxic and unrealistic: Netizens slam overwork culture

Many users called out what they see as the glorification of burnout-driven environments.

Some of the strongest reactions included:

"This is exactly what’s wrong with Indian startup culture."

"Long hours don’t build great products. Healthy teams do."

"This is exploitation disguised as opportunity."

The post also reignited debate around India’s startup work ethic, especially at a time when several countries are pushing for shorter workweeks, mental health safeguards, and fair labour practices.

Bengaluru's high-stakes tech culture in spotlight

This isn’t the first time a job posting from Bengaluru has gone viral for intense work expectations, but the combination of high salary and extreme hours once again highlights the pressures faced by young tech workers.

As the debate grows, the post continues to trend—exposing deep rifts in how India’s professional culture views success, ambition, and burnout.