Yashraj Mukhate gives a musical twist to Dharmendra's old comment. Watch viral video

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame after making a remix of the famous ‘Rasode Me Kon Tha’ from the television serial ‘Sath Nibhana Saathiya’, has created another musical piece. The famous music composer is ruling over Instagram with his talent and enjoys a fan following. He creates catch tunes and beats and gives a twist to dialogues that amuse people and make them laugh. And now, he is back with yet another musical twist where he has used the old comment made by Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra during a media interaction.

Taking to his Instagram account, Yashraj shared a clip of Dharmendra, where the latter was heard saying the famous ‘Oh Ninya Pika Poo’ comment. The composer turned it into a song.

Well, the gibberish which was used by the veteran actor in the clip was from an event that happened back in 2021. The actor purposely did this to avoid media journalists’ questions about his children Sunny and Bobby Deol. And, now Yashraj’s video is going viral. The video starts with the famous dialogue and later it continues with the catchy song. The cation of the video reads, “Felt peeka poo, might delete later,”

Here is the video:

Since the time Yashraj shared this video, it has been garnering a lot of views and comments from social media users. It has received more than 1.7 million views and people are leaving their lovely comments as well. One user wrote, “Hahaha classic Dharamji ! (with a heart).” Another wrote, “This is too lit,” “Those looking for lyrics: Oin yun yun peekapoo,” the third user shared the lyrics.

Have a look at some more musical creations of Yashraj here:

