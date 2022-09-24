Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Yashraj Mukhate gives a musical twist to Dharmendra's old comment. Watch viral video

Yashraj Mukhate gives a musical twist to Dharmendra's old comment. Watch viral video

Yashraj Mukhate shares an amazing soundtrack very recently from his official Instagram account, where he gave a musical twist to veteran actor Dharmendra’s famous 'oh Ninya Pika Poo' comment which went viral.

Charu Jain Edited By: Charu Jain New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2022 13:21 IST
Yashraj Mukhte gives musical twist to Dharmendra's comment
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yashraj Mukhte gives a musical twist to Dharmendra's comment

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame after making a remix of the famous ‘Rasode Me Kon Tha’ from the television serial ‘Sath Nibhana Saathiya’, has created another musical piece. The famous music composer is ruling over Instagram with his talent and enjoys a fan following. He creates catch tunes and beats and gives a twist to dialogues that amuse people and make them laugh. And now, he is back with yet another musical twist where he has used the old comment made by Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra during a media interaction.

Taking to his Instagram account, Yashraj shared a clip of Dharmendra, where the latter was heard saying the famous ‘Oh Ninya Pika Poo’ comment. The composer turned it into a song.

Well, the gibberish which was used by the veteran actor in the clip was from an event that happened back in 2021. The actor purposely did this to avoid media journalists’ questions about his children Sunny and Bobby Deol. And, now Yashraj’s video is going viral. The video starts with the famous dialogue and later it continues with the catchy song. The cation of the video reads, “Felt peeka poo, might delete later,”

Here is the video:

Since the time Yashraj shared this video, it has been garnering a lot of views and comments from social media users. It has received more than 1.7 million views and people are leaving their lovely comments as well. One user wrote, “Hahaha classic Dharamji ! (with a heart).” Another wrote, “This is too lit,” “Those looking for lyrics: Oin yun yun peekapoo,” the third user shared the lyrics.

Have a look at some more musical creations of Yashraj here:

Related Stories
Video: Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' gets musical twist from Yashraj Mukhate

Video: Tiger Shroff’s viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' gets musical twist from Yashraj Mukhate

Yashraj Mukhate to Vipin Sahu, 5 people who turned 15 mins of Internet fame into full-fledged career

Yashraj Mukhate to Vipin Sahu, 5 people who turned 15 mins of Internet fame into full-fledged career

'Shafeek Meri Baat Suno': Yashraj Mukhate's another hilarious song out and internet is ROFLing

'Shafeek Meri Baat Suno': Yashraj Mukhate's another hilarious song out and internet is ROFLing

Ranveer Singh 'bum song' is Yashraj Mukhate's latest mix: You can't take catchy tune off your mind

Ranveer Singh 'bum song' is Yashraj Mukhate's latest mix: You can't take catchy tune off your mind

 

Also Read: Wondering how to stay calm at traffic signal? Viral video by Delhi Police shows the way

Also Read: Did 'The Simpsons' actually predict Queen Elizabeth II's death? Here's the truth

Read More Trending News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News