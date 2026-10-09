Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. India
  3. BJP wins 10 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed across three states; SP gets 2, Congress draws a blank

BJP wins 10 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed across three states; SP gets 2, Congress draws a blank

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Published: ,Updated:

12 MPs have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from UP, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal in the 2026 elections. The BJP has won 10 of these 12 seats, while the SP has secured two seats.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with BJP Rajya Sabha candidates
UP CM Yogi Adityanath with BJP Rajya Sabha candidates Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured two seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress failed to win a seat in the elections.

The results cover 12 seats--- 10 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand and a bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal. The BJP won eight seats in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Uttarakhand and West Bengal. 

Uttar Pradesh: BJP wins eight seats, SP gets two

In Uttar Pradesh, all 10 candidates were declared elected unopposed on Friday. Voting scheduled for October 16 will therefore not be required.

BJP candidates Gopi Krishna Pandey, Dharmpal Singh, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Ram Prakash Pal, Ram Pratap Singh, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, and Shruti Gangwar have won the Rajya Sabha elections without the need for voting. Meanwhile, Dhanraj Nathwani and Ramgopal Yadav have secured victory on Samajwadi Party (SP) tickets. All of them have been elected unopposed.

The outcome also marks the end of the Bahujan Samaj Party's representation in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. 

Uttarakhand and West Bengal

In Uttarakhand, BJP candidate Dinesh Arya was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha after no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations and no other candidate was fielded by Congress or any other party.

Hem Chandra Pant, the Officer-in-Charge for the Uttarakhand Assembly and returning officer, handed the certificate of election to Arya following his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

In West Bengal, BJP candidate Rukmini Mallik, popularly known as Koel Mallik, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The Bengali film actor had joined the BJP ahead of the bypoll. 

The seat fell vacant after her resignation from the Rajya Sabha, where she had been sent by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. 

With these results, the BJP has secured 10 of the 12 seats across the three states, while the SP has won two. The Congress failed to secure any of the seats.

List of 12 newly elected MPs

State Candidates  Party
Uttar Pradesh Gopi Krishna Pandey BJP
Uttar Pradesh Dhanraj Nathwani Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh Dharmpal Singh BJP
Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Singh Rawat BJP
Uttar Pradesh Radha Mohan Ojha BJP
Uttar Pradesh Ram Gopal Yadav Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh Ram Prakash Pal BJP
Uttar Pradesh Ram Pratap Singh BJP
Uttar Pradesh Vidya Sagar Sonkar BJP
Uttar Pradesh Shruti Gangwar BJP
Uttarakhand Dinesh Kumar Arya BJP
West Bengal Rukmini Mallik BJP

Also Read 

Three rebel SP MLAs set to join BJP on Oct 14 in big jolt to Akhilesh Yadav ahead of UP elections

'If CM is so confident, he...': Akhilesh Yadav challenges CM Yogi to contest UP polls from Ayodhya

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha BJP Samajwadi Party Uttarakhand West Bengal
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From India

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\