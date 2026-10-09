BJP wins 10 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed across three states; SP gets 2, Congress draws a blank

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 Rajya Sabha seats unopposed across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) secured two seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress failed to win a seat in the elections.

The results cover 12 seats--- 10 in Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand and a bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal. The BJP won eight seats in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP wins eight seats, SP gets two

In Uttar Pradesh, all 10 candidates were declared elected unopposed on Friday. Voting scheduled for October 16 will therefore not be required.

BJP candidates Gopi Krishna Pandey, Dharmpal Singh, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Ram Prakash Pal, Ram Pratap Singh, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, and Shruti Gangwar have won the Rajya Sabha elections without the need for voting. Meanwhile, Dhanraj Nathwani and Ramgopal Yadav have secured victory on Samajwadi Party (SP) tickets. All of them have been elected unopposed.

The outcome also marks the end of the Bahujan Samaj Party's representation in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand and West Bengal

In Uttarakhand, BJP candidate Dinesh Arya was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha after no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations and no other candidate was fielded by Congress or any other party.

Hem Chandra Pant, the Officer-in-Charge for the Uttarakhand Assembly and returning officer, handed the certificate of election to Arya following his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

In West Bengal, BJP candidate Rukmini Mallik, popularly known as Koel Mallik, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The Bengali film actor had joined the BJP ahead of the bypoll.

The seat fell vacant after her resignation from the Rajya Sabha, where she had been sent by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

With these results, the BJP has secured 10 of the 12 seats across the three states, while the SP has won two. The Congress failed to secure any of the seats.

List of 12 newly elected MPs

State Candidates Party Uttar Pradesh Gopi Krishna Pandey BJP Uttar Pradesh Dhanraj Nathwani Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Dharmpal Singh BJP Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Singh Rawat BJP Uttar Pradesh Radha Mohan Ojha BJP Uttar Pradesh Ram Gopal Yadav Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Ram Prakash Pal BJP Uttar Pradesh Ram Pratap Singh BJP Uttar Pradesh Vidya Sagar Sonkar BJP Uttar Pradesh Shruti Gangwar BJP Uttarakhand Dinesh Kumar Arya BJP West Bengal Rukmini Mallik BJP

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