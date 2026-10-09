'Gratitude to people for their continuous blessings': PM Modi thanks voters for BJP's win in bypolls

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked voters for BJP’s massive win in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls and the Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA.

Here's what PM Modi said on X

“Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party Karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future,” he said.

BJP wins Rejinagar assembly bypoll

The BJP on Friday won the Rejinagar assembly seat in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by a margin of 75,816 votes, making a significant breakthrough in the Muslim-majority constituency. BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar polled 1,29,914 votes in the by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) nominee Golam Nabi Azad, who secured 54,098 votes, according to the results declared by the Election Commission. BJP bagged around 63.14 per cent of the votes, whereas Azad secured 26.29 per cent.

BJP registers sweeping victory in Nandigram bypoll

The BJP also registered a sweeping victory to retain the Nandigram constituency, where a byelection was held earlier this week. BJP's Hasin Rani Rath, mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's former aide Chandranath Rath, defeated her nearest rival and Congress leader Milan Pradhan by a margin of 1,227,53 votes or 75 per cent of the vote share.

Rath received 1,644,27 votes, while Pradhan secured 41,674 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Santi Gopal Giri received 5,779 votes, and All India Secular Front (AISF) leader Ali Mohammed Sabse Miraj Khan secured 1,607 votes.

BJP takes massive lead in Nagaon Lok Sabha bypolls

BJP candidate Devasish Sharma took massive lead of 1,76,391 votes over his nearest rival, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, as counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam underway, according to the Election Commission. Sharma, a former IAS officer, polled 6,61,259 votes, while Ajmal secured 4,84,868 votes and Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora was at a distant third with 1,17,060, according to the EC trends available till 5.

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The BJP candidate has established considerable leads in the four assembly segments of Morigaon, Raha, Jagiroad and Nagaon-Batadrava, while Ajmal was ahead in Muslim-majority segments of Dhing, Samaguri, Laharighat and Rupahihat.

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Nandigram Bypoll Result 2026: BJP's Hasi Rani Rath wins with over 75% votes, defeats Congress' Milan Pradhan