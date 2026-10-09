INDIA bloc leaders meet President Murmu, submit 4-point memorandum; Rahul says she sought 'vote chori' proof

New Delhi:

A 10-member delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday (October 9) and submitted a four-point memorandum seeking her intervention over alleged electoral irregularities, including the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying he was shocked that the President did not deny the 'election theft' charge and "accepted" what the opposition leaders stated. He also said that President Murmu sought proof of 'vote chori' from the leaders and the INDIA bloc will hand over the evidence it has to her when she is ready to accept it.

The memorandum handed over to the President calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a return to paper ballots and the repeal of Assembly elections held over the past two years in which, the Opposition claims, evidence of "vote chori" has been established.

The meeting came after Opposition MPs marched from Parliament House towards Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped by police at Vijay Chowk. Several leaders staged a sit-in protest at the site, while the delegation proceeded to meet the President.

The delegation included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, RJD MP Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and CPI general secretary D Raja.

Four demands by INDIA bloc

In its memorandum, the INDIA bloc urged President Murmu to intervene and ensure that its demands were addressed without delay. The four demands listed in the memorandum are:

Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, and the repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs.

Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls.

A return to paper ballots for all elections.

Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.

​The memorandum said the delegation had approached the President because the people of India looked to her office as the final guardian of the Constitution when other avenues had been exhausted.

President sought 'vote chori' proof: Rahul Gandhi

After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the delegation had urged the President to act on its concerns over alleged electoral irregularities. He claimed that she had listened to the leaders and asked them to submit evidence.

"We took the memorandum to the President of India. We clearly stated that PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have conspired to destroy Indian democracy," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the President did not deny, question or argue against anything the Opposition leaders said and asked for the to bring proof of "election chori".

"She accepted what we said and our statement. She asked us to bring proof of election chori. I said that the proof of election chori is known to the whole country. State after state has been stolen. The 2024 election was stolen, and yet the President wants us to submit proof to her," he said.

"We will happily take all the proof we have collected to her when she is ready to accept it. I actually expected the President to deny that vote chori is taking place and say that India has a free and fair election system. But I was shocked and stunned that the President of India accepted what we said," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also announced that the INDIA bloc would approach the Supreme Court on Monday to meet the Chief Justice of India and submit a memorandum. "We will go to Supreme Court on Monday to meet Chief Justice of India and hand over a memorandum to him: Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Kharge said the Opposition had raised concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning and accused it of involvement in alleged 'vote theft'.

The Congress president said the delegation had demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs. He added that the President had asked the leaders to provide evidence supporting their allegations and that the bloc was compiling the material.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining democracy.

Mamata Banerjee said President Murmu had agreed to examine the concerns raised by the Opposition and had asked the delegation to provide evidence. "We have submitted a memorandum. We have seen from a positive outlook that she said she will investigate; she will go through the details, and she needs evidence," Banerjee said.

The former West Bengal Chief Minister added that the delegation would submit the material it had collected. She also asserted that the INDIA bloc was united and represented more than 60 per cent of the people.

Why are Opposition leaders protesting?

The Opposition has been protesting against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding accountability from the Election Commission.

The opposition's aggressive push comes days after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders mostly related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

The INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and the CEC through a criminal conspiracy of "vote chori." Thursday was the third consecutive day of protests against the CEC and alleged vote theft by the opposition leaders, who pledged to continue their agitation until the CEC resigns.

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